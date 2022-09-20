87º

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Sewing, Winnie the Pooh, a lake festival & a local fashion line

Lily Celeste Reimherr Buckert, SA Live intern

Cajun food on the show today! (pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, fun fall sewing, a special adaptation of Winnie the Pooh, a Cajun festival and a local fashion line.

Abby’s Attic Sewing Studio has some fall-themed sewing projects for everyone in the family.

One beloved character is getting a special makeover! Fiona chats with the actors of Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation.

The Medina Lake Cajun Festival is just around the corner, and we have a sneak peek of what you’ll find.

Local fashion line Minx & Onyx is collaborating with local boutique Maxiss Modern for some fall looks you’ll fall in love with.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Lily Celeste Reimherr Buckert, 18, is an intern with SA Live and a senior communication major at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. A proud San Antonio native, she is passionate about celebrating her beloved city and community through her work.

