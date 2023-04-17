69º

As Seen on SA Live - Monday, April 17, 2023

Fiesta food with a twist, Fiesta outfits, survival kit to help you thrive at the city’s biggest party

Sarah Cervera, News Intern

It's time to dust off your flower crown to enjoy the Alamo City's biggest party. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, classic Fiesta food with a twist, the perfect Fiesta outfit and a survival kit to help you get through the Alamo City’s biggest party.

Fiesta is the time to indulge in mouth-watering dishes, and Stixs and Stone shows us how to put a twist on classic Fiesta finger food.

Vibrant colors and eye-catching bling are what Fiesta is all about. Elsa Fernandez, owner of Eye Candy Boutique, shares a Fiesta survival kit packed with all the essentials below:

  • Show off a new jelly avocado bag from @FelizModern
  • Stay hydrated with Salud drink mixes boost hydration & immunity from @TasteSalud
  • Cool off with a folding fan from @HeyEyeCandy
  • Look fabulous with Dezynr polymer clay Fiesta earrings from @Dezynr_
  • Add the perfect accessories to your drink with Chula Snax chamoy on-the-go from @ChulaSnax

It wouldn’t be Fiesta if you didn’t have a hat to show off, so Jen takes us to Paris Hatters where you can find Fiesta-themed attire.

