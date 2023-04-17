As Seen on SA Live - Monday, April 17, 2023

It's time to dust off your flower crown to enjoy the Alamo City's biggest party.

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, classic Fiesta food with a twist, the perfect Fiesta outfit and a survival kit to help you get through the Alamo City’s biggest party.

Fiesta is the time to indulge in mouth-watering dishes, and Stixs and Stone shows us how to put a twist on classic Fiesta finger food.

Vibrant colors and eye-catching bling are what Fiesta is all about. Elsa Fernandez, owner of Eye Candy Boutique, shares a Fiesta survival kit packed with all the essentials below:

Show off a new jelly avocado bag from @FelizModern

Stay hydrated with Salud drink mixes boost hydration & immunity from @TasteSalud

Cool off with a folding fan from @HeyEyeCandy

Look fabulous with Dezynr polymer clay Fiesta earrings from @Dezynr_

Add the perfect accessories to your drink with Chula Snax chamoy on-the-go from @ChulaSnax

It wouldn’t be Fiesta if you didn’t have a hat to show off, so Jen takes us to Paris Hatters where you can find Fiesta-themed attire.

We’re going to reveal today’s location of our secret Fiesta medal giveaways, so make sure you’re checking our social media @SALiveKSAT!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.