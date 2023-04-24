66º

Watch SA Live’s Texas Cavaliers River Parade After Party

The party continues at Historic Market Square with Fiona, Mike & Jen around 9 p.m. tonight

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Don't miss the Texas Cavaliers River Parade After Party tonight with SA Live! (Brittney Daniels, Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – After the Texas Cavaliers River Parade tonight, the party continues at Historic Market Square with Fiona, Mike and Jen live on KSAT 12!

It’s SA Live’s annual Fiesta after-party and you don’t want to miss it because we have all the Fiesta food and drinks, performances and medal madness.

To get us started, La Familia Cortez is making tripas tacos and a fun cocktail to wash it down. You’ll be able to get “La Piñata” at Mi Tierra and the Mariachi Bar through the end of the month.

Also on the menu, Fiesta crafts and games with Cristy Davila from Cristy’s Casa de Colores!

Jen introduces us to the Fiesta Medal Maniacs and shares some tips on how to keep your medals in tip-top shape for years.

Grupo Folklorico de Bendiciones will perform an authentic Folklorico dance for us. Follow them on Facebook to find out about their Fiesta events.

We’re also going to share a special performance by the US Air Force Band of the West! Don’t miss their Fiesta event, Fiesta in Blue, at Boeing Center at Tech Port. KSAT’s very own Stephania Jimenez will emcee the event tomorrow at 7 p.m.

The fun starts around 9 p.m. tonight on KSAT 12, right after the Texas Cavaliers River Parade. Viva Fiesta!

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

