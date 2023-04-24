Watch SA Live’s Texas Cavaliers River Parade After Party

SAN ANTONIO – After the Texas Cavaliers River Parade tonight, the party continues at Historic Market Square with Fiona, Mike and Jen live on KSAT 12!

It’s SA Live’s annual Fiesta after-party and you don’t want to miss it because we have all the Fiesta food and drinks, performances and medal madness.

To get us started, La Familia Cortez is making tripas tacos and a fun cocktail to wash it down. You’ll be able to get “La Piñata” at Mi Tierra and the Mariachi Bar through the end of the month.

Also on the menu, Fiesta crafts and games with Cristy Davila from Cristy’s Casa de Colores!

Jen introduces us to the Fiesta Medal Maniacs and shares some tips on how to keep your medals in tip-top shape for years.

Grupo Folklorico de Bendiciones will perform an authentic Folklorico dance for us. Follow them on Facebook to find out about their Fiesta events.

We’re also going to share a special performance by the US Air Force Band of the West! Don’t miss their Fiesta event, Fiesta in Blue, at Boeing Center at Tech Port. KSAT’s very own Stephania Jimenez will emcee the event tomorrow at 7 p.m.

The fun starts around 9 p.m. tonight on KSAT 12, right after the Texas Cavaliers River Parade. Viva Fiesta!