As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Treats Slangerz joins us to make their rainbow cupcakes for Pride Month!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we have Jared Howelton from the tour of “Hamilton”, treats for Pride Month, “1883″ interview Kuhlman Cellars’ Dog Days of Summer party, SeaWorld’s ImaginOcean and more.

Jared Howelton, a native San Antonian who plays Thomas Jefferson and Lafayette in the Phillip Tour of “Hamilton”, chats with us about his experience on Broadway and the magnet program that got him started in musical theater.

Treats Slangrez celebrates Pride Month and their three-year anniversary with rainbow cupcakes!

The stars of “1883″ chat with us about their show now being available to watch weekly on the Paramount network.

Beef Loving Texans have great recipes to “beef” up your cooking portfolio this summer.

Goldfish Swim School is offering the world’s largest swim event tomorrow for free from noon to 2 p.m. Register here.

SeaWorld brings the wonders of the ocean to life in a whole new way with their ImaginOcean puppet show. Plus, you can win a family four-pack of tickets to SeaWorld with this sweepstakes.

For World Giraffe Day, The San Antonio Zoo is offering tickets at $8 today for locals only, as well as a Pay for a Day Get a Year Free special.

Kuhlman Cellars is here to talk about their upcoming Dog Days of Summer wine release party that helps benefit the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area. Learn more about how to support our furry friends here.

Historic Market Square is still competing to win Best Public Market in the Country 2023! Don’t miss your chance to cast your vote here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.