The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for something fun to do this spring?

You can win four tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio!

Guests looking for adventure can feel the rush of the park’s newest thrilling ride, Tidal Surge— the tallest and fastest ride of its kind.

It joins an impressive lineup of heart-pounding rides including Texas Stingray, WaveBreaker: the Rescue Coaster, The Great White and The Steel Eel.

To enter the sweepstakes, fill out and submit the form below. Learn more about SeaWorld San Antonio here.