As seen on SA Live - Friday, October 20, 2023

Try these makeup tips to look "scary" good for Halloween!

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Nerdia Cat has spooky makeup looks, sweets for Dia De Los Muertos from Alebrije Bakery, Liz’s Beautiful Events has a Halloween Wonderland, we check out The Birdhouse’s famous chicken sandwich and what’s happening in San Antonio.

What’s your favorite scary movie? Let us know here and you might see it later in the show.

It’s the spookiest time of year and we check out a Halloween Wonderland from Liz’s Beautiful Events that is perfect for all of your social media needs!

If you’re looking for a delicious sandwich that’s a step above the rest, The Birdhouse is a New Braunfels staple and they’re joining us to chat about their famous chicken sandwich.

Dia De Los Muertos is coming up and Alebrije Panaderia is bringing sweets that are perfect for celebrating loved ones.

Elevate your spooky look for Halloween with these makeup tips from Nerdia Cat Makeup.

There’s always fun events to do around San Antonio and here are just some of a few you can find this weekend:

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.