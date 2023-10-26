As seen on SA Live - Thursday, October 26, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we make spooky flower arrangements with Bloom + Stem, Victoria’s Black Swan Inn is hosting a festival for Dia De Los Muertos, Alpha Event Designs can make custom event designs for Halloween, check out Camp Bow Wow’s doggy ball pit and more.

Today is National Pumpkin Day and we want to see your Jack-O’-Lanterns! Share your pictures here and you might see it later in the show.

If you’re looking for a last-minute Halloween decoration, Bloom + Stem is showing us how to make spooky cauldron flower arrangements.

Alpha Event Design specializes in custom events for any occasion and will host their Dia De Muertos Festival this Sunday with makeup artists, carnival games and more! Plus, you can get $3 off your ticket at the entrance when you mention you saw this on SA Live.

Camp Bow Wow is the nation’s largest doggy daycare and boarding franchise and we take a look at some of their enrichment activities -- including a dog ball pit - available for your furry friends.

We’re headed to Victoria’s Black Swan Inn to check out its notable haunted activity and learn about their upcoming Festival of the Dead Masquerade featuring the band Cedars!

Lil Wonders Studio is bringing in jewelry and figurines perfect for the fall season and they will be hosting a Rilakkuma art pop-up at Premium Matcha Cafe Maiko tomorrow! Plus, don’t miss their Beginner Clay Class on November 12.

