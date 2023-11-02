As seen on SA Live - Thursday, November 2, 2023

We check out pan de muerto mini figurines from a local bake shop!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we chat with celebrity comedian Carlos Mencia, Panifico Bake Shop has pan de muertos mini figurines, Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center is hosting their La Vida De Los Muertos celebration tonight and we check out Dia De Los Muertos fashion from La Casa Frida.

Where is your favorite place to grab a churro? Share your comments here and you might see them later in the show.

Looking for a laugh? Carlos Mencia joins us to chat about his upcoming live shows at the LOL Comedy Club November 2 - 4.

Guadalupe Cultural Arts is hosting a free event -- La Vida De Los Muertos -- tonight at 6:30 with live performances and community altars you can add to and our Jen Tobias-Struski is giving us a preview of the celebration.

La Casa Frida is a women’s boutique that specializes in handcrafted items from all over Mexico and they bring in fashion, jewelry accessories and art for Dia De Los Muertos.

Celebrate Indian culture this Saturday with the 15th annual Diwali SA event featuring live performances, a river parade and more!

We check out Panifico Bake Shop and learn how to make an important offering for Dia De Los Muertos -- pan de muerto mini figurines.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.