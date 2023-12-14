55º
Join Insider for Free

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, December 14, 2023

Chat with Von Erich brothers, The Cheesecake Factory, how you can exercise for a good cause + more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Tags: sa live, as seen on sa live
The Cheesecake Factory brings their delicious holiday dessert!

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, we get to chat with the Von Erich brothers, The Cheesecake Factory has a holiday recipe, Cyclebar Stone Oak can help you exercise for a good cause and more.

What’s your favorite Christmas song? Comment here and you might see it later in the show.

“The Iron Claw” starring Zac Efron is coming out soon about the Von Erich wrestling family and we get a chance to catch up with their sons about how they’re continuing their family’s legacy.

Christmas in the Village is happening this Friday at La Villita and Jen Tobias-Struski is taking us to Scooped Cookie Dough Bar where they’re showing us some of the yummy seasonal desserts featured there.

The Cheesecake Factory is bringing one of their new holiday desserts -- a peppermint stick chocolate swirl cheesecake -- and showing us how to make delicious cinnamon roll pancakes. You can find the recipe here.

Want to exercise while giving back to a good cause? Cyclebar Stone Oak is supporting SA Hope Center’s Toyride for families in need.

SA Live Contributor David Hurtado heads to Armadillo Antiques N More for a look at their Christmas decor and last-minute decorating ideas with an equestrian theme.

The Children’s Chorus of San Antonio is giving us a preview of their free Christmas concert happening this Saturday and Sunday at the Chapel of the Incarnate Word.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email