As seen on SA Live - Thursday, December 14, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, we get to chat with the Von Erich brothers, The Cheesecake Factory has a holiday recipe, Cyclebar Stone Oak can help you exercise for a good cause and more.

“The Iron Claw” starring Zac Efron is coming out soon about the Von Erich wrestling family and we get a chance to catch up with their sons about how they’re continuing their family’s legacy.

Christmas in the Village is happening this Friday at La Villita and Jen Tobias-Struski is taking us to Scooped Cookie Dough Bar where they’re showing us some of the yummy seasonal desserts featured there.

The Cheesecake Factory is bringing one of their new holiday desserts -- a peppermint stick chocolate swirl cheesecake -- and showing us how to make delicious cinnamon roll pancakes. You can find the recipe here.

Want to exercise while giving back to a good cause? Cyclebar Stone Oak is supporting SA Hope Center’s Toyride for families in need.

SA Live Contributor David Hurtado heads to Armadillo Antiques N More for a look at their Christmas decor and last-minute decorating ideas with an equestrian theme.

The Children’s Chorus of San Antonio is giving us a preview of their free Christmas concert happening this Saturday and Sunday at the Chapel of the Incarnate Word.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.