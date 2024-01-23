SAN ANTONIO – Recipe: Slow-Cooker Beef Short Ribs with Ginger-Mango Barbecue Sauce

Ingredients

2 lbs. beef Short Ribs boneless, cut 2x 2 x 4-inch pieces

1 and 1/2 cups diced fresh or jarred mango, drained

1 medium onion, chopped

1 Tbsp. minced fresh ginger

1 cup hickory-flavored barbecue sauce

Preparation

Step 1

Place beef Short Ribs, mango, onion and ginger in 3-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker. Add barbecue sauce. Cover and cook on HIGH 5 to 6 hours or LOW 7-1/2 to 8-1/2 hours or until beef is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.)

Step 2

Remove short ribs, season with salt and pepper, as desired. Skim fat from cooking liquid; serve over short ribs.

Step 3

This recipe can be made in a 6-quart electric pressure cooker. Place beef Short Ribs and onion in pressure cooker; add 1/2 cup beef broth. Close and lock pressure cooker lid. Use beef, stew or high-pressure setting on pressure cooker; program 60 minutes on pressure cooker timer. Meanwhile, combine 1-1/2 cups mango, ginger and barbecue sauce in medium saucepan. Simmer 20 to 30 minutes until desired thickness is reached. Use quick-release feature to release pressure; carefully remove lid. Continue as directed in Step 2. Serve ribs with prepared sauce. (This recipe variation was tested in an electric pressure cooker at high altitude. Cooking at an altitude of less than 3000 feet may require slightly less cooking time. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions.)

Enjoy!