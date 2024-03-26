Pearl, San Antonio River Walk nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards

SAN ANTONIO – Several of South and Central Texas’ hidden gems and favorite tourist destinations are nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards this spring.

USA Today’s travel experts selected the top 20 nominees in contests covering best small town, food halls, farmers markets, theme parks, water parks and more.

Here are the nominees in South and Central Texas:

People can vote daily for their favorite nominees. Voting ends on Apr. 22.

Last year, San Antonio Zoo Lights was voted the eighth-best zoo lights event in the country. The Food Hall at Bottling Department at the Pearl was voted tenth-best food hall last year, while the Pearl Farmers Market was voted the number five spot for best weekend farmers market. Historic Market Square was also recognized in 2023, as ninth-best public market in the country.

