As seen on SA Live - Friday, June 21, 2024

Superhero Comic Con, dog summer safety, creator camp & more

Tori McClung, SA Live Intern

Superhero Comic Con takes place this weekend. (Pexels, Pexels 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we take you to Superhero Comic Con. Plus, summer safety tips for your dog and more.

Who’s your favorite superhero? Let us know here and look for your answer today on the show.

We’re heading into a super weekend! Jen takes us to Superhero Comic Con at the Freeman Coliseum.

La Tradicional Food Truck tells us about their authentic Mexican food.

Are you looking for a summer treat that is tasty but also healthy? Jugo has delicious acai bowls, juices and smoothies.

Your pup needs to stay safe during the summer. Pup Pup and Away provides us with summer safety tips for dogs.

Is your child interested in content creation or coding? Creator Camp offers a variety of opportunities for kids to learn how to use technology to be innovative.

There are other exciting events happening around town this weekend:

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Tori McClung is an intern for SA Live. She attends the University of Texas, where she's pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Radio-Television-Film and a Master’s in Advertising. As a San Antonio native, she's excited to be working on a show that serves her community. In her free time, you can find Tori playing the guitar, violin or making TikToks.

