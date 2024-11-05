As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 5, 2024

How do you keep calm and carry on?

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., comfort food, guided meditation, revolving sushi bar, sewing school, chatting with “Hitpig” star, Election Day freebies and deals.

Question of the Day: How do you keep calm and carry on? Comment here and look for yours today on the show.

Recommended Videos

Need some zen this Election Day? Check out this doggy-guided meditation video. Plus, Election Day freebies and deals are good today only. Enjoy!

It’s Taco Tuesday! Want takeaway tacos but don’t want them to get soggy? Velvet Taco has build-your-own taco kits. We give them a try.

There’s not much that’s more American than a hot dog. Just like the USA, Wienerville offers a melting pot of flavors from around the world.

Pete’s Hot Chicken has a hot Tuesday wing deal you don’t want to miss! Jada takes us there for a sample.

Guess what? More food! We’re on a “roll” today with revolving sushi bar Wild Goji. Fiona takes us inside for a bite.

Emmy-nominated actress Lilly Singh stars in the new animated film “Hitpig!” We chat with her about her new role and the life pivots that got her there.

Want to hone your sewing skills? Abby’s Attic Sewing School can get you there. Check out their easy DIY decorations.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the entire show in the video below.