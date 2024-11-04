Need to destress before the election? This video can help

AUSTIN, Texas – If you’re feeling the election stress, you’re not alone, and there’s a video you can watch to unwind — complete with puppies.

Aloft Hotels is offering Americans a break from the election with a dog-led meditation video to encourage relaxation and promote mindfulness.

Recommended Videos

During the video, a gray and white Bearded Collie stares into the camera while a man’s voice guides you through various scenarios, all set to calming music.

If you’re looking for a shorter meditation than the 47-minute video, they also have a one-minute version.

The videos are part of Aloft’s “No Watch Pawties,” which are happening at select Aloft Hotels on election night, including their downtown location in Austin on E 6th St. near Congress Ave.

They are partnering with local animal shelters to give guests a break from the election noise by offering playtime with the pups, complimentary bites and cocktails. Plus, the video will be played at the event from 5-7 p.m.

The event requires no registration or fee and is open to guests and locals.

News coverage of Election Day is banned during the party.

“Everyone needs a chance to de-stress at the moment and we decided to share some of the comfort dogs bring both virtually and in-person this election season,” said Brian Jaymont, Global Brand Leader for Aloft Hotels. “We hope this calming video and our No Watch Puppy Parties give people a chance to relax and reset, even if it’s only a couple of hours.”

If you have a pup of your own, Aloft Hotels also features an Arf program (Animals R Fun), which gives four-legged guests Aloft-brand dog beds, pet toys and indoor water bowls.