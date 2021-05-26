Dealership surprises 2 Southside high school graduates with brand new car

Both student Corolla winners with Tania Eubanks from North Park Toyota of San Antonio.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Earlier this week, two high school seniors from the Southside were surprised with a brand new car.

North Park Toyota of San Antonio gave the vehicles to high school seniors from the Southwest Independent School District who had perfect attendance and great grades.

Of those students, 10 were randomly chosen from each school -- Southwest Legacy High School and Southwest High School -- to participate in a key giveaway. There were 10 little bags, each with a key in it at each school’s giveaway event and one of those keys started the car.

Crystal Altamirano from Southwest Legacy and Jacob Ibarra from Southwest High School were selected as the winners, each scoring a 2021 Toyota Corolla.

“We believe in giving back to our community,” said Tania Eubanks, managing director of North Park Toyota of San Antonio. “The Southside of San Antonio, and especially Southwest ISD, have been very supportive of our dealership and this is one way to thank them all for their support.”

