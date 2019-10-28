INSIDE THE RING: Kendo Adds Another Impressive Win

SAN ANTONIO – Here's some of the latest news in local boxing this weekend.

KENDO KEEPS WINNING

Kendo Castaneda went to Reno, Nevada with a heavy heart. He hadn't fought since late March and has admitted he felt he was 'left on the shelf' as other fighters got their chance to improve their careers. As he prepared for this bout, he lost his beloved uncle in a motorcycle accident three weeks ago.

The Holmes High School graduate had a lot on his mind as he trained to keep his undefeated record intact.

On Friday night, Castaneda let it all out in the ring.

Castaneda, the NABA Super Lightweight champ, faced Stan Martyinouk in an 8-round main event on UFC Fight Pass. Kendo "Tremendo" dominated from the start, showing no rust after the long layoff. He also showed the power he's added to his punches since he's switched his training. Castaneda easily won the first three rounds but Martyinouk responded with several clear punches to the head late in the fourth round and through the fifth.

Despite Martyinouk's efforts, it appeared Castaneda still won those rounds.

Kendo came out swinging entering the sixth round, landing multiple punches on Martyinouk, making him unbalanced. Kendo finished his opponent with a strong attack, putting Martyinouk against the ropes and finally collapsing. The fight was immediately stopped and Castaneda won by technical knockout, improving to 17-0 with 8 knockouts.

ALAMO CITY FIGHT NIGHT

Boxing is returning to the Alamodome in November. Davies Entertaining is holding Alamo City Fight Night in Illusions Theater on November 9.

Headlining the evening will be James Kirkland, who is making a comeback in his career. Kirkland (33-2, 29 KOs) has fought once this year after losing by knockout to Canelo Alvarez in 2015 in Houston.

Also on the card will be Southwest High School graduate Selina Barrios, the older sister of world champ, Mario Barrios. Selina is looking to win her second straight fight after losing her first professional fight back in April.

Tickets, starting at $41, can be purchased at the Alamodome Box Office or TicketMaster.com.

