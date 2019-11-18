Steele’s Daniel Jackson, Jaylon Jones continue All-American tradition for Knights

SAN ANTONIO – A pair of Steele Knights continued the football program’s proud tradition of players earning All-American honors.

Wide receiver Daniel Jackson and defensive back Jaylon Jones received their All-American jerseys on Monday in front of family, teammates, coaches and friends.

Jackson will participate in the All-American Bowl at the Alamodome, and Jones will take part in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla.

Jackson’s older brother, Mark, played in the same game four years ago. He went on to play college at Oklahoma.

Antonian’s Devin Grant selected to 2020 All-American Bowl

KSAT 12′s Top 12: Week 13

2019 Best of BGC: Week 12

Daniel Jackson verbally committed to Iowa State after receiving more than 20 offers.

Jones is rated as a five-star recruit on 247Sports.com and is one of the top prospects in the country.

He verbally committed to Texas A&M after receiving several offers including Alabama, Georgia and Texas.

Both are expected to graduate early and sign next month during the early signing period.

Other previous Steele High School All-Americans include Caden Sterns, Brenden Brady and Malcolm Brown.

Daryn McKnight, Maison Sharp and Damion Hart were also honored Monday for their nomination to play in the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game.

The Knights season ended on Friday after Steele fell to Austin Westlake in the playoffs.