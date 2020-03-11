70ºF

Brandeis excited for first UIL State Tournament appearance

Broncos will play Duncanville Friday, 7 p.m.

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – After knocking off Judson to claim the Regional Title, the Brandeis boys basketball team is excited to play in the program’s first UIL State Tournament.

The Broncos will take on Duncanville in the Class 6A State Semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Alamodome.

