Edgewood ISD suspends summer workouts amid COVID-19 spike

SAN ANTONIO – The Edgewood Independent School District is the latest San Antonio area district to suspend summer athletic camps in the wake of a spike of COVID-19 cases in Bexar County.

Robert Gomez, Athletic Director for Edgewood ISD, announced Monday that all summer strength, conditioning and skills camps at all district campuses were suspended until further notice. Memorial and Kennedy are the high schools in the district.

Gomez said the decision was made in an abundance of caution after officials took the health and safety of all students into consideration.

“EISD will continue to monitor the current health environment. We will follow up with our parents/guardians regarding any updates and changes to workout schedules. EISD appreciates your support during this rapidly evolving situation,” Gomez said.

Edgewood is one of a handful of local districts or schools that have suspended summer workouts amid the pandemic.

Burbank High School, Harlandale ISD and San Marcos CISD have all suspended summer strength and conditioning programs. The UIL allowed workouts to begin on June 8 under certain guidelines.

