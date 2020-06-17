Harlandale ISD suspends summer workouts for all students until further notice

SAN ANTONIO – With the coronavirus pandemic not letting up in the San Antonio area, Harlandale Independent School District has decided to cancel its summer workouts.

The district on Wednesday announced that strength and conditioning workouts for all students have been suspended until further notice.

Workouts were canceled out of “an abundance of caution and due to the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout Bexar County,” Athletic Director Rose Ann Martinez said in a letter.

“We will monitor the situation weekly and notify you of any changes to our schedule. Student safety remains our top priority.”

Bexar County reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with the largest daily increase of 436 new cases.

The UIL allowed strength and conditioning workouts to begin on June 8 under certain guidelines.

