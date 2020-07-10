Texas A&M freshman Jaylon Jones receives national preseason honors

COLLEGE STATION – It didn’t take long for Jaylon Jones to make some noise at Texas A&M.

The former Steele Knight has been named to the College Football America Yearbook’s Preseason Dream Team and also earned a spot on the publication’s Class of 2020 Freshman Defense.

Jones is a five-star recruit, was ranked as the 21st best overall player in the nation and signed with the Aggies during the early signing period last December. He’s already on campus at College Station and is expected to make an immediate push for playing time this year.

As a Knight, Jones was named an Under Armour All-American and earned District 26-6A Defensive MVP honors. In his senior season, he notched four interceptions, 34 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Texas A&M football is scheduled to begin their season against Abilene Christian on September 5 at Kyle Field.

MORE LOCAL FOOTBALL COVERAGE