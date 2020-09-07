SAISD football players protest school district’s decision to delay season

SAN ANTONIO – A number of student-athletes and their parents gathered in a parking lot outside Alamo Stadium Monday afternoon to protest the San Antonio Independent School District’s decision to delay the start of the high school football season.

As of now, SAISD teams are scheduled to begin strength and conditioning workouts on Oct. 5, with the first games slated to start on Thursday, Oct. 29. Teams have already been forced to cut their schedules in half and transition to zone play, where they compete against roughly half of the nearest teams in the rest of the district.

SAISD has maintained that this delay is part of their original plans, which are more conservative than the Metro’s guidelines.

