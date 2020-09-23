Two legendary coaches at Somerset die one day apart

SAN ANTONIO – Somerset ISD has suffered the loss of another legendary coach.

Powerlifting coach Marvin Allen died Wednesday morning, according to the district’s athletic director Keith Higginbotham. He was 75 years old.

Allen coached at Somerset for 22 years and was a close friend of Sonny Detmer, the iconic Bulldogs football coach who died on Tuesday.

He also spent many years as Detmer’s strength and conditioning coach and was with Detmer at Mission High School before moving to Somerset.

Allen advanced numerous Somerset athletes to regional and state powerlifting competitions. He also trained with U.S. Olympic weightlifter Jon Cole.

“Coach Allen was loved and respected by so many athletes and his fellow co-workers and leaves a lasting impact in our hearts. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Geri, and all of the Allen family,” a Somerset ISD Facebook post read.

RELATED: Legendary San Antonio-area, Somerset head football coach Sonny Detmer dies