Spurs to host virtual watch party with giveaways, exclusive content on NBA draft night

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in more than two decades, the Spurs will select a player in the NBA Draft Lottery.

The team announced Thursday will host a virtual watch party for fans on Wednesday, Nov. 18, during the 2020 NBA Draft.

The virtual watch party is available exclusively via the official Spurs fan group on Facebook.

Fans will have to join the group to get access to the free livestream. Viewers and fans will get the chance to win select giveaways and hear the latest official Spurs draft news and analysis from experts inside the organization.

The virtual watch party will also include a look back at previous with current players and Spurs legends while celebrating the franchise’s fandom and lifestyle.

Viewer prizes, including a custom Nike blazer by San Antonio artist Jake Danklefs, will be given away throughout the virtual event.

A start time for the broadcast is to be determined. The Spurs currently have the No. 11 selection in this year’s draft.

The last time the Spurs selected in the lottery, they drafted franchise icon, Tim Duncan.

The Spurs are in this year’s NBA Draft lottery after missing the playoffs for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

RELATED STORIES:

The Spurs Coyote can deliver Halloween goodies right to your door this Halloween

San Antonio students can score prizes with Spurs What’cha Reading Program