Spurs to host virtual watch party with giveaways, exclusive content on NBA draft night

Virtual watch party to be held Nov. 18; Fans can sign up on official Facebook Spurs fan group

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 02: Lonnie Walker IV of the San Antonio Spurs dunks against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 2, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in more than two decades, the Spurs will select a player in the NBA Draft Lottery.

The team announced Thursday will host a virtual watch party for fans on Wednesday, Nov. 18, during the 2020 NBA Draft.

The virtual watch party is available exclusively via the official Spurs fan group on Facebook.

Fans will have to join the group to get access to the free livestream. Viewers and fans will get the chance to win select giveaways and hear the latest official Spurs draft news and analysis from experts inside the organization.

The virtual watch party will also include a look back at previous with current players and Spurs legends while celebrating the franchise’s fandom and lifestyle.

Viewer prizes, including a custom Nike blazer by San Antonio artist Jake Danklefs, will be given away throughout the virtual event.

A start time for the broadcast is to be determined. The Spurs currently have the No. 11 selection in this year’s draft.

The last time the Spurs selected in the lottery, they drafted franchise icon, Tim Duncan.

The Spurs are in this year’s NBA Draft lottery after missing the playoffs for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

