BOERNE – In a matchup between two of the best teams in the San Antonio area, Brandeis knocks off District 28-6A rival Madison in a dramatic, back-and-forth four-set match to punch their tickets to the fourth round of the UIL Class 6A Playoffs.

FOURTH ROUND MATCHUPS

Class 6A

Harlan vs. Brandeis

Reagan vs. O’Connor

Class 5A

NB Canyon vs. Flour Bluff