HIGHLIGHTS: District 18-5A Swimming Championships

SAN ANTONIO – With district competition beginning to wrap up in Class 5A, the action heats up at Bill Walker pool as swimmers from District 28-5A dive in for a chance to punch their tickets to this year’s Regional meet.

GIRLS RESULTS

Event Champion Time 200 yard Medley Relay Champion 1:53.49 200 yard Freestyle Anna Hoskovec (Dripping Springs) 1:57.38 200 yard Individual Medley Tess Ziemba (Boerne Champion) 2:12.47 50 yard Freestyle Peyton Brehmer (Boerne Champion) 24.62 1 meter Diving Emma Haines (Boerne Champion) 330.70 pts 100 yard Butterfly Peyton Brehmer (Boerne Champion) 58.89 100 yard Freestyle Tess Ziemba (Boerne Champion) 53.67 500 yard Freestyle Anna Hoskovec (Dripping Springs) 5:14.47 200 yard Freestyle Relay Dripping Springs 1:40.01 100 yard Backstroke Caroline Proctor (Wimberley) 59.37 100 yard Breaststroke Peyton Grot-Lopp 1:12.70 400 yard Freestyle Relay Dripping Springs 3:42.13

BOYS RESULTS

Event Champion Time 200 yard Medley Relay Dipping Springs 1:44.06 200 yard Freestyle Wes Balderas (Boerne) 1:49.80 200 yard Individual Medley Quinn Mauck (Dripping Springs) 1:58.29 50 yard Freestyle Aleksei Mason (Boerne Champion) 21.93 1 meter Diving Colin Breuer (Boerne Champion) 401.20 pts 100 yard Butterfly Brandon Burt (Dripping Springs) 58.42 100 yard Freestyle Aleksei Mason (Boerne Champion) 48.76 500 yard Freestyle Jackson Ledbetter (Dripping Springs) 4:56.89 200 yard Freestyle Relay Boerne Champion 1:30.87 100 yard Backstroke Quinn Mauck (Dripping Springs) 53.63 100 yard Breaststroke Gabe Hawkins (Boerne Champion) 1:01.93 400 yard Freestyle Relay Dripping Springs 3:19.39

