HIGHLIGHTS: District 18-5A Swimming Championships

SAN ANTONIO – With district competition beginning to wrap up in Class 5A, the action heats up at Bill Walker pool as swimmers from District 28-5A dive in for a chance to punch their tickets to this year’s Regional meet.
GIRLS RESULTS
|Event
|Champion
|Time
|200 yard Medley Relay
|Champion
|1:53.49
|200 yard Freestyle
|Anna Hoskovec (Dripping Springs)
|1:57.38
|200 yard Individual Medley
|Tess Ziemba (Boerne Champion)
|2:12.47
|50 yard Freestyle
|Peyton Brehmer (Boerne Champion)
|24.62
|1 meter Diving
|Emma Haines (Boerne Champion)
|330.70 pts
|100 yard Butterfly
|Peyton Brehmer (Boerne Champion)
|58.89
|100 yard Freestyle
|Tess Ziemba (Boerne Champion)
|53.67
|500 yard Freestyle
|Anna Hoskovec (Dripping Springs)
|5:14.47
|200 yard Freestyle Relay
|Dripping Springs
|1:40.01
|100 yard Backstroke
|Caroline Proctor (Wimberley)
|59.37
|100 yard Breaststroke
|Peyton Grot-Lopp
|1:12.70
|400 yard Freestyle Relay
|Dripping Springs
|3:42.13
BOYS RESULTS
|Event
|Champion
|Time
|200 yard Medley Relay
|Dipping Springs
|1:44.06
|200 yard Freestyle
|Wes Balderas (Boerne)
|1:49.80
|200 yard Individual Medley
|Quinn Mauck (Dripping Springs)
|1:58.29
|50 yard Freestyle
|Aleksei Mason (Boerne Champion)
|21.93
|1 meter Diving
|Colin Breuer (Boerne Champion)
|401.20 pts
|100 yard Butterfly
|Brandon Burt (Dripping Springs)
|58.42
|100 yard Freestyle
|Aleksei Mason (Boerne Champion)
|48.76
|500 yard Freestyle
|Jackson Ledbetter (Dripping Springs)
|4:56.89
|200 yard Freestyle Relay
|Boerne Champion
|1:30.87
|100 yard Backstroke
|Quinn Mauck (Dripping Springs)
|53.63
|100 yard Breaststroke
|Gabe Hawkins (Boerne Champion)
|1:01.93
|400 yard Freestyle Relay
|Dripping Springs
|3:19.39