HIGHLIGHTS: District 18-5A Swimming Championships

Champion’s Ziemba impresses, Boerne’s Balderas claims 200 Free title

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – With district competition beginning to wrap up in Class 5A, the action heats up at Bill Walker pool as swimmers from District 28-5A dive in for a chance to punch their tickets to this year’s Regional meet.

GIRLS RESULTS

EventChampionTime
200 yard Medley RelayChampion1:53.49
200 yard FreestyleAnna Hoskovec (Dripping Springs)1:57.38
200 yard Individual MedleyTess Ziemba (Boerne Champion)2:12.47
50 yard FreestylePeyton Brehmer (Boerne Champion)24.62
1 meter DivingEmma Haines (Boerne Champion)330.70 pts
100 yard ButterflyPeyton Brehmer (Boerne Champion)58.89
100 yard FreestyleTess Ziemba (Boerne Champion)53.67
500 yard FreestyleAnna Hoskovec (Dripping Springs)5:14.47
200 yard Freestyle RelayDripping Springs1:40.01
100 yard BackstrokeCaroline Proctor (Wimberley)59.37
100 yard BreaststrokePeyton Grot-Lopp1:12.70
400 yard Freestyle RelayDripping Springs3:42.13

BOYS RESULTS

EventChampionTime
200 yard Medley RelayDipping Springs1:44.06
200 yard FreestyleWes Balderas (Boerne)1:49.80
200 yard Individual MedleyQuinn Mauck (Dripping Springs)1:58.29
50 yard FreestyleAleksei Mason (Boerne Champion)21.93
1 meter DivingColin Breuer (Boerne Champion)401.20 pts
100 yard ButterflyBrandon Burt (Dripping Springs)58.42
100 yard FreestyleAleksei Mason (Boerne Champion)48.76
500 yard FreestyleJackson Ledbetter (Dripping Springs)4:56.89
200 yard Freestyle RelayBoerne Champion1:30.87
100 yard BackstrokeQuinn Mauck (Dripping Springs)53.63
100 yard BreaststrokeGabe Hawkins (Boerne Champion)1:01.93
400 yard Freestyle RelayDripping Springs3:19.39

