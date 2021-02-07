HIGHLIGHTS: Foote sets two pool records, Alamo Heights boys win Regional VII-5A title

SAN ANTONIO – Junior Connor Foote set two pool records and won both of his events, as the Alamo Heights boys swim team took home the Region VII-5A title at Bill Walker Pool.
FULL RESULTS
|Event
|Highest Area Qualifier
|Time
|200 yard Medley Relay
|2. Alamo Heights
|1:37.72
|200 yard Freestyle
|5. Ellis Raike (Alamo Heights)
|1:57.75
|200 yard Individual Medley
|5. Mitchell Peterson (Alamo Heights)
|2:10.47
|50 yard Freestyle
|5. Jake Borawski (Alamo Heights)
|22.49
|1 meter Diving
|1. Christian Rangel (Edison)
|428.65 pts
|100 yard Butterfly
|2. Cameron Chan (Alamo Heights)
|53.97
|100 yard Freestyle
|1. Connor Foote (Alamo Heights)
|44.61
|500 yard Freestyle
|5. Ellis Raike (Alamo Heights)
|5:19.50
|200 yard Freestyle Relay
|2. Alamo Heights
|1:29.11
|100 yard Backstroke
|1. Connor Foote (Alamo Heights)
|50.54
|100 yard Breaststroke
|3. Benjamin Skinner (Canyon)
|1:02.47
|400 yard Freestyle Relay
|2. Canyon
|3:27.93