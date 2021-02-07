54ºF

Ad

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Foote sets two pool records, Alamo Heights boys win Regional VII-5A title

Connor Foote wins 100 Freestyle & 100 Backstroke, named Swimmer of the Meet

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: High School Sports, High School Swimming, Swimming, Swimming & Diving, Alamo Heights, UIL, Highlights, Connor Foote, Cameron Chan

SAN ANTONIO – Junior Connor Foote set two pool records and won both of his events, as the Alamo Heights boys swim team took home the Region VII-5A title at Bill Walker Pool.

FULL RESULTS

EventHighest Area QualifierTime
200 yard Medley Relay2. Alamo Heights1:37.72
200 yard Freestyle5. Ellis Raike (Alamo Heights)1:57.75
200 yard Individual Medley5. Mitchell Peterson (Alamo Heights)2:10.47
50 yard Freestyle5. Jake Borawski (Alamo Heights)22.49
1 meter Diving1. Christian Rangel (Edison)428.65 pts
100 yard Butterfly2. Cameron Chan (Alamo Heights)53.97
100 yard Freestyle1. Connor Foote (Alamo Heights)44.61
500 yard Freestyle5. Ellis Raike (Alamo Heights)5:19.50
200 yard Freestyle Relay2. Alamo Heights1:29.11
100 yard Backstroke1. Connor Foote (Alamo Heights)50.54
100 yard Breaststroke3. Benjamin Skinner (Canyon)1:02.47
400 yard Freestyle Relay2. Canyon3:27.93

MORE SWIMMING COVERAGE

Alamo Heights girls claim Region VII-5A Championship

Brandeis boys win Regional title, Clemens’ Sloan earns Swimmer of the Meet

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: