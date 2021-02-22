Spurs announce five players in NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols after positive tests

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 30: Keldon Johnson #3 of the San Antonio Spurs #3 drives past Kyle Anderson #1 #3 of the Memphis Grizzlies at AT&T Center on January 30, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs announced on Monday that five players are currently under the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols and will not be with the team for its next scheduled game at Oklahoma City.

Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Quinndary Weatherspoon and Derrick White are all not with the team and will not travel for Wednesday’s game.

The Spurs also announced that DeMar DeRozan is not with the team due to personal reasons. DeRozan posted on social media on Friday that his father, Frank, had passed away.

The Spurs have not played since Feb. 14. The NBA announced last week that four players tested positive and four games were postponed due to contact tracing.

The team was placed under quarantine in Charlotte, but some of the players have returned to San Antonio and practiced on Monday afternoon.

The league mandates that a team has eight players available to play a game. The Spurs called up Tre Jones and Luka Samanic from the G-League Austin Spurs on Sunday. They would presumably be available for San Antonio this week.

LaMarcus Aldridge was also scheduled to participate in Monday’s practice and his status for Wednesday’s game will be updated Tuesday.

Aldridge has missed the team’s previous six games with a hip injury. He was not with the team in Charlotte when the outbreak occurred.

San Antonio power forward Drew Eubanks was placed under the league’s health protocols earlier this season after the Spurs played at the Lakers on Jan. 7. He did not return to active roster until Jan. 27.