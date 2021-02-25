67ºF

Ad

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Judson girls edge Clark; Boerne Champion, Cole boys roll into third round

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: High School Sports, High School Basketball, Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, Judson, Clark, Boerne Champion, Harlandale, Cole, Lytle, Trey Blackmore, Jesse Peart, Kierra Sanderlin

SAN ANTONIO – In girls hoops, Judson jumps out to an early lead and hangs on late to edge Clark and advance to the fourth round, while the Boerne Champion and Cole boys squads roll to convincing Area Round victories over Harlandale and Lytle respectively.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Johnson, Judson boys earn convincing wins

Jefferson, Lanier, O’Connor boys all open playoffs with victories

Boerne boys dominate Gonzales

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: