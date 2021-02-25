HIGHLIGHTS: Judson girls edge Clark; Boerne Champion, Cole boys roll into third round

SAN ANTONIO – In girls hoops, Judson jumps out to an early lead and hangs on late to edge Clark and advance to the fourth round, while the Boerne Champion and Cole boys squads roll to convincing Area Round victories over Harlandale and Lytle respectively.

WATCH: Trey Blackmore (@TreyBuckets11) throws down a thunderous slam dunk in the second quarter tonight, as Cole (@RGC_BBasketball) knocks off Lytle to advance to the third round for the fourth straight season! More highlights coming up tonight on #KSATsports @InstantReplaySA pic.twitter.com/anD2CTX3fZ — Andrew Cely (@ACelySports) February 25, 2021

ON FIRE: Boerne Champion (@boys_champion) puts on an absolute clinic from behind the arc, knocking down 17 three-pointers in an Area Round rout of Harlandale! #KSATsports @LeechStan @WACathletics @BoerneISD pic.twitter.com/4z0C7H7q1X — Andrew Cely (@ACelySports) February 25, 2021

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE