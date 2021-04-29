Judson holds blood drive in honor of Bryce Wisdom

SAN ANTONIO – Judson High School held the first of three blood drives on Wednesday in honor of former football player Bryce Wisdom.

Bryce’s battle with the rare form of kidney cancer known as Wilm’s Tumor captured the hearts and minds of the San Antonio community. He passed away in July of last year at the age of 17. Wednesday marked what would have been his 18th birthday.

In many ways, the blood drive was a way to honor his legacy by helping those currently in need. Bryce frequently needed blood platelets throughout his 19 weeks of aggressive chemotherapy treatments, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s influence, San Antonio’s blood supply is at a critically low level. More than 145 people signed up to donate blood on Wednesday.

“I have no words,” Diana Wisdom, Bryce’s mother, said. “I’m just humbled and so appreciative of everybody being so selfless, helping others and saving others’ lives. It shows me that Bryce hasn’t been forgotten. It’s been a whole year, and people are just as enthusiastic and caring about his story, his fight and his battle. Even though it didn’t end the way we all wanted it to, we are all still celebrating, we are all still pushing forward and showing truly what #BryceStrong is.”

Ad

Judson ISD will hold two more blood drives in the next few weeks. The next blood drive will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 11 at Wagner High School. The third blood drive is scheduled for May 13 at Veterans Memorial High School from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All donations are made by appointment to ensure proper social distancing and safety protocols. For more information, donors can make an appointment by calling 210-731-5590 or visiting SouthTexasBlood.org/BryceStrong.