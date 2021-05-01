Steele alum Caden Sterns drafted by Denver Broncos in 5th round

Texas defensive back Caden Sterns (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

CLEVELAND – Steele alum Caden Sterns is heading to the NFL.

The Texas Longhorns safety was drafted 152nd overall in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He’ll look to help shore up a defense that gave up a whopping 3,400 yards passing last season and 21 passing touchdowns.

Sterns burst onto the collegiate scene as a freshman in 2018, starting all 13 regular season games, racking up four interceptions, 62 tackles and a blocked field goal, and earning first-team All-Big 12 and Defensive Freshman of the Year honors. Unfortunately, injuries hampered his success over the next two seasons. In his sophomore campaign, he missed four games with a knee injury and only started eight games. In 2020, Sterns started seven games while posting 52 tackles and an interception before declaring for the NFL Draft. Understandably, as his production on the field decreased, his draft stock fell as well.

Regardless, Sterns’ pro day numbers show he has more than enough left in the tank to find his way onto the Broncos’ roster next year. He ripped off a 4.4-second, 40-yard dash, measured tremendous arm-length and scored high marks on the multiple drills. Now, he gets another chance to prove to the league what he’s capable of.