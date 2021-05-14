“Bryce Wisdom Way”: City of Converse honors Judson ISD student with street sign

CONVERSE – The City of Converse took another step in honoring the life and legacy of late Judson Rocket Bryce Wisdom, officially renaming the street between D.W. Rutledge Stadium and the baseball and softball fields at Judson High School as “Bryce Wisdom Way.”

The new street sign was unveiled at a ceremony on Wednesday, May 12.

Bryce passed away in July of last year after a hard-fought battle with a rare form of kidney cancer known as Wilm’s Tumor. The San Antonio community has since kept Bryce alive in their hearts and minds with numerous tributes, including a three-site blood drive that began in late April.

Now, no one who sets foot onto Judson High School’s campus will ever forget Bryce or his impact.

“It’s just so rewarding and amazing,” Diana Wisdom, Bryce’s mother, said after the street sign’s unveiling. “It’s a blessing to know that now he will be remembered forever, his legacy will always be continuous, and everybody will always know his story.”

“He’s a legend, he’s an angel, and he’s going to live forever,” said Judson alumnus Tre Flowers. “I love that he’s honored.”