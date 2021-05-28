Bote homers, Alzolay dodges jams as Cubs beat Reds 1-0

Chicago Cubs' David Bote looks at the left field bleachers where his home run landed off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez in the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO – David Bote homered, Adbert Alzolay wriggled out of several jams while pitching into the sixth inning and the surging Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on Friday.

Bote connected leading off the fifth to spoil Reds starter Vladimir Gutiérrez's major league debut to help the Cubs win for the 10th time in 12 games even though they managed just three hits.

Alzolay (3-4) wriggled out of several jams on a chilly, soggy and windy afternoon. He threw 103 pitches in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander gave up five hits, struck out six and walked three after issuing none in his previous three starts.

Alzolay exited with runners on first and second in the sixth after Max Schrock doubled with two out and Jonathan India walked. Andrew Chafin struck out pinch-hitter Eugenio Suárez to end that threat and dodged a first-and-second jam in the seventh when Tyler Stephenson grounded into a double play.

Tommy Nance retired all three batters in the eighth. Craig Kimbrel worked a perfect ninth on his 33rd birthday for his 12th save in 14 chances, and the Cubs improved to 17-7 in May.

Ad

Nick Castellanos singled twice, extending the majors’ longest active hitting streak to 14 games. But the Reds were 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 in losing for the eighth time in 11 games.

Gutiérrez (0-1) went five innings, allowing one run and two hits. He struck out three and walked two.

The 25-year-old Cuban received an 80-game suspension last June after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance. But he got his chance on Friday because Cincinnati had an opening in the rotation with Wade Miley sidelined by a sprained left foot.

TRANSACTIONS

The Reds recalled Gutiérrez from Triple-A Louisville and optioned right-hander Ashton Goudeau to the minor league club. They also added righty Art Warren to the taxi squad.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: LHP Miley had his return from the IL pushed back a day because of cold symptoms and will start Monday against Philadelphia, manager David Bell said. RHP Tyler Mahle is scheduled to start Sunday.

Ad

Cubs: 1B Anthony Rizzo (lower-back tightness) was out of the lineup for the third consecutive game. ... OF Jason Heyward (strained left hamstring) and OF Jake Marisnick (strained right hamstring) did some running before the game. Manager David Ross wasn't sure if they will go on a rehab assignment before returning from the injured list. “We'd like to get them some at-bats if we can, but we're also very short-handed up and down the roster," manager David Ross said.

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Zach Davies (2-2, 4.96 ERA) looks to close out a strong month on a winning note, while the Reds go with struggling RHP Luis Castillo (1-7, 7.61). Davies has a 1.71 ERA in five starts in May. Castillo is tied for the major league lead in losses and is tops in earned runs with 40.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports