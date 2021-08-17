BGC Preview 2021: Southwest Legacy Titans

VON ORMY – Southwest Legacy football enters 2021 on the heels of one of the best seasons in program history.

The Titans went 5-1 in District 14-5A Division I, finished last year with an 8-4 overall record, earned their first trip to the playoffs and even won their opening-round playoff game against Highlands.

This season will present an entirely different set of challenges. New head coach Robert Bruce, brother of Brandeis head coach Charles Bruce, takes the reins of the program after John Tarvin retired in the offseason. He welcomes back nine starters including quarterback Zezar Tovar who threw for more than 1,400 passing yards last year. Linebacker Naythan Pena headlines the defense; he was named the preseason defensive most valuable player in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine after posting 48 tackles and three sacks in 2020.

Ad

Southwest Legacy will open their season on Friday, Aug. 27 at home against Medina Valley. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.