BGC Preview 2021: Hondo Owls

HONDO – Hondo expects their football team’s winning tradition to continue.

After finishing last season 10-2 overall with a 5-0 record in district play, the Owls enter the 2021 campaign favored to repeat as District 15-4A Division II champions. Head coach Joe Cary welcomes back 11 starters including two-way players Carson Winchester and Martaveous Patterson, as well as quarterback Kaden English.

The Owls begin their season at home against San Antonio Memorial on Friday, Aug. 27. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.