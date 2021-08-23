BGC Preview 2021: Floresville Tigers

FLORESVILLE – Players and coaches are thrilled to be back on the practice field at Floresville High School preparing for the 2021 football season.

Fourteen starters return for the Tigers, nine on offense and five on defense, including standout running back Dareion Murphy who tallied nearly 1,700 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in 2020. Defensive back Brandon Cortez was similarly dominant on the other side of the ball, notching 71 tackles and seven interceptions. Floresville posted a 3-7 record last year and went 2-3 against District 15-5A Division II. They also qualified for the playoffs, and though they didn’t advance past the Bi-District round, they earned valuable experience that will help them in 2021.

Floresville will open their season on Friday, Aug. 27 at home against Antonian. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.