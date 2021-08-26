Titans' outbreak now at 8; QB Ryan Tannehill on COVID list

FILE - Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is shown during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., in this Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, file photo. The Titans' virus outbreak keeps growing with quarterback Ryan Tannehill among three players being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Titans' virus outbreak keeps growing, with quarterback Ryan Tannehill among three players added Thursday to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

General manager Jon Robinson said Tannehill, tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard are joining four other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That makes three Titans starters out, along with coach Mike Vrabel, bringing the team’s outbreak to eight people.

Robinson said the Titans are close to being either 97% or 98% vaccinated or with antibodies present, indicating a person recently or previously had COVID-19. Tannehill said at the start of training camp that he was in the process of being vaccinated.

Vrabel announced Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 a day after the Titans beat Tampa Bay 34-3 in Florida. He later received monoclonal antibodies treatment.

Linebacker Harold Landry was the first starter affected by the team's latest virus outbreak, going on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Robinson said the Titans, who stepped up precautions and required masks inside the team's headquarters Tuesday, are going “above and beyond” what they did last season when they had the NFL's first virus outbreak.

The others on the list include defensive lineman Anthony Rush, linebacker Nick Dzubnar and running back Jeremy McNichols. The reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who either test positive for the virus or are in quarantine after close contact with an infected person.

