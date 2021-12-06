Scholar Athlete: Skyler Roper, Brandeis High School

Skyler Roper of Brandeis High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Skyler is the two year captain and four year member of the varsity cross country and track teams. He was named the cross country MVP is 2020 and 2021. Skyler performs community service through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and is an active Boy Scout member. Skyler maintains a 95 GPA, plans to attend BYU where he will major in Manufacturing Engineering and join the cross country and track and field teams.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

”I love traveling with my team for out of city races. I love going to Corpus Christi and regionals and we get to have a hotel and get to hang out. You don’t get those kind of experiences everyday.”

WHAT HAS THE SENIOR YEAR BEEN LIKE FOR YOU?

”It’s nice to be back at school, definitely more accountability since the teacher is right there. It’s nice and you can do more compared to last year. I moved here right before high school started and we picked Brandeis for its running program and it’s academics. This has been the best choice for sure.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“I plan my runs so I don’t have to do them later in the day. I always have a plan for what I’m going to do for that day.”

