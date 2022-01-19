TRADE: Spurs send Bryn Forbes to Nuggets, acquire Juancho Hernangomez as part of three-team deal

San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes (11) reacts after a score against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Bryn Forbes’ return to the Spurs only lasted half the season.

Late Tuesday night, San Antonio participated in a three-team trade along with Boston and Denver that sent the veteran shooting guard to the Nuggets. The move was first announced by senior ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski on twitter.

Forbes is currently averaging 9.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1 assist in roughly 17 minutes per game -- his lowest marks with the Spurs since 2017 -- but his marksmanship provides significant upside. Over the past four seasons, Forbes currently ranks third in shooting percentage from behind the arc among players with more than 1,000 attempts.

Denver, Boston and San Antonio are making a three-way trade that includes Juancho Hernangomez to Spurs, Bryn Forbes to Denver, Bol Bol and PJ Dozier to Celtics, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 19, 2022

In return, the Spurs acquired Celtics forward Juancho Hernangomez and the Nuggets’ 2028 second-round pick. A 6-foot-9 power forward in his 6th NBA season, Hernangomez was unable to find consistent playing time in Boston and has averaged only 1.1 points in five minutes per game this season.

The remainder of the trade sees the Nuggets sending Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier to the Celtics.