Start time for Spurs-Heat game at AT&T Center moved up due to winter weather

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs rescheduled home game against the Miami Heat that was originally scheduled for Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center has been moved up to 6 p.m. due to inclement weather.

Temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20′s Thursday night and ice on the streets is an extreme concern, which is why the NBA decided it was in the best interest of everyone to move the game up so that fans could get home early.

Thursday night’s game was originally scheduled for Dec. 29, 2021, but it had to be postponed after the Heat was unable to suit up the required minimum of eight players due to too many of them and staff placed in NBA COVID protocols.

