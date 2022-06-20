INSIDE THE RING: “Bam” and Medina ready to represent San Antonio

Five title fights come to the Alamo City to be decided on Saturday, including Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez's title defense against Thailand’s Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

SAN ANTONIO – The fight of the summer is right around the corner for San Antonio’s boxing fans.

And boxing’s youngest world champion, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, returned to his hometown of the Alamo City Sunday to prepare for his first ever world title defense.

RODRIGUEZ vs. RUNGVISAI

”Bam” Rodriguez (15-0, 10 KOs), who won his WBC Super Flyweight World Championship belt in February, will face Thailand’s Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-5-1, 43 KOs) in a 12-round super flyweight bout for Rodriguez’s title belt. “Bam” will headline DAZN’s broadcast Saturday night, which will be the first major boxing event held at the newly opened Tech Port Center + Arena.

This will also be the first time “Bam” fights in San Antonio since 2018.

“It’s not only a big opportunity for me but it’s good for the city of San Antonio,” Rodriguez told KSAT 12 Sports. “Knowing that my family and friends will be out there, that’s more motivation as well. Whenever I’m feeling tired or something like that, I just remember that I have all my people there and I can’t let them down.”

Ad

TICKETS ON SALE GO GET THAT❗️❗️ https://t.co/6gkRchJYa3 — Bam (@210bam) May 13, 2022

MEDINA GETS SHOT AT TWO BELTS

The original plans for Saturday’s event featured four title fights on the DAZN broadcast. That changed when Lanier High School grad Rick Medina got the call that he would not only fight on the undercard but also fight for two title belts, the first of his career.

Medina (13-0, 7 KOs) would fight in a 10-round featherweight bout against Raymond Ford (11-0-1, 6 KOs) for Ford’s WBA Continental Americas Featherweight belt. Medina will also have a chance to win the IBF North American Featherweight title.

“These are two titles that can move me up in the rankings so this is a bigger stepping stone so I’m more motivated than ever,” Medina told KSAT 12 Sports on Thursday. “You can expect a war. Being on the undercard and “Bam” headlining, this is like a dream come true. It’s cool, with my friend, we’re making some noise in San Antonio.”

Another ABO champion fighting on DAZN

‼️‼️‼️‼️NEW ANNOUNCEMENT‼️‼️‼️‼️

LET’S GO!!!



Match room boxing just announced that

Rick El Castigo Medina will be fighting June 25th in San Antonio, Texas.

El Castigo will fight on the Rodriguez vs. Rungvisai card. 🥊😤 pic.twitter.com/Cx6sUW1vOF — ABO usa boxing (@abousaboxing) May 26, 2022

Saturday’s DAZN broadcast will feature three more title fights at Tech Port Center + Arena. Fans can purchase tickets at the Tech Port Center website.

Ad

There will be several chances for fans to meet with the fighters prior to the fight night. There will be a public workout Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. at the Tobin Center followed by a press conference Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Riverwalk. The final weigh-in will be held Friday at 1:00 p.m. at the Tobin Center.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 19 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com