Spurs’ Doug McDermott’s jersey number to be retired at Creighton

After nine seasons in the NBA and a journeyman’s voyage through six NBA teams, it was Doug McDermott’s college team that made some big news on Tuesday afternoon. Creighton University announced that it will retire McDermott’s college jersey number at a ceremony on Dec. 20.

During his college career, McDermott was one of the best shooters in the country and helped the Bluejays make it to the third round of the NCAA Tournament three straight years. He and his Creighton team were ranked in the Associated Press Top 10 for the first time in program history during the 2013-2014 season.

In 2014, McDermott was named the consensus National College Player of the Year, First Team All-Big East, Big East Player of the Year, and the NCAA scoring leader. He was also a three-time Consensus First-Team All-American (2012-2014), two-time Lute Olsen Award (2012, 2014), two-time MVC Player of the Year (2012, 2013), three-time All-MVC (2011-2013), and two-time MVC tournament MVP (2012, 2013).

McDermott and his current team, the San Antonio Spurs, will host the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Frost Bank Center.