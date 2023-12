Falcons CB A.J. Terrell cleared from concussion protocol, set to play vs Bucs

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) breaks up a pass against New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA – Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell was set to play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being cleared from the concussion protocol.

Terrell was injured last week in a 13-8 victory over the New York Jets. After being limited in practice for two days, he was able to fully take part on Friday.

The Falcons will be without at least three starters: offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (knee), defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle) and linebacker Nate Landman (knee) were all ruled out.

___

