Wemby’s birthday present: Showdown vs. the Milwaukee Bucks

San Antonio Spurs will host Milwaukee Bucks at Frost Bank Center on Victor Wembanyama’s 20th birthday

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, center, sits on the bench during the team's NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) (Richard W. Rodriguez, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Sometimes birthdays can fall on interesting days of the week that don’t always allow for a full day of celebration. For the San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, his 20th birthday happened to fall on the same day he and his teammates are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks.

Not to say that the Spurs’ chances of celebrating a win tonight are slim, but given the seasons both teams are having and the experience of a Bucks roster that is arguably more talented than the group that won the 2021 NBA Championship, it doesn’t look like win number six for the Spurs will happen Thursday night.

The Spurs were able to celebrate Wemby this morning at shootaround by singing him Happy Birthday:

Wembanyama and his teammates will be a little short-handed when taking on the Bucks tonight. An injury report was released in the afternoon stating that big man Zach Collins is still out due to a right ankle sprain, starting point guard Malaki Branham is doubtful also with a right ankle sprain and sharp-shooter Doug McDermott is out with a right forearm contusion (bruise).

Tre Jones will start at the point guard position with Branham out. The Bucks have won nine of their last 11 games, including a 132-119 win over the Spurs on Dec. 19 in which the Spurs didn’t play Wembanyama due to an ankle injury. The Spurs will tip off against the Bucks at 6:30 p.m.

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

