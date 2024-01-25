UTSA freshman long jumper sets school record in first meet of season

(Copyright 2024 by the University of Texas at San Antonio - All rights reserved.)

(Courtesy: the University of Texas at San Antonio)

IRVING, Texas – A University of Texas at San Antonio freshman long jumper has made history for the program.

Ida Breigan was named the American Athletic Conference’s Field Co-Athlete of the Week after dominating the competition in UTSA’s first indoor meet of the season.

Breigan shattered the UTSA long jump record and set a new AAC all-time record with a leap of 6.47 meters (21-2.75 feet).

The Roadrunners take their talents on Friday and Saturday to the University of Houston’s Yeoman Fieldhouse for the Robert Platt Invitational.

