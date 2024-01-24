Transfer QB Jayden de Laura withdraws from Texas State University

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura, left, runs the ball as UCLA defensive lineman Jacob Sykes gives chase during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SAN ANTONIO – After committing to the school’s football program more than one week ago, quarterback Jayden de Laura has decided to leave Texas State University.

The news of his withdrawal was first reported Wednesday afternoon by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football before the university confirmed his withdrawal moments later.

“Jayden de Laura has withdrawn as a student at Texas State University and will not be a part of the Texas State football program,” the school said in a statement posted on its athletics website.

De Laura’s announcement to the Bobcats came with controversy. His commitment surprised quarterback T.J. Finley, who served as the Texas State’s starting quarterback in 2023. Finley announced his intention to return to San Marcos for his senior season before the de Laura commitment news compelled him to enter the transfer portal. Finley has since committed to Western Kentucky as the Hilltoppers’ presumed starting quarterback for the 2024 football season.

Additionally, a report from The University Star -- Texas State’s student newspaper -- found that de Laura’s signing with the Bobcats came one day after an alleged civil sexual assault case he was involved in six years ago was officially settled.

De Laura’s arrival in San Marcos was aided by then-Texas State wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Craig Stutzmann. Both Stutzmann and de Laura both hail from the same hometown in Hawaii. Stutzmann has since left the Bobcats to become the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at San José State.

De Laura has thrown for 8,489 career yards with 63 touchdowns and 31 interceptions while starting games at both Arizona and Washington State. He was the starter for the Wildcats during the 2022 season and threw for the third-highest passing yards in program history, along with 25 touchdowns.

A university official confirmed to KSAT as recently as Tuesday that de Laura was enrolled as a student for the Spring 2024 semester.

