Former Texas State quarterback Jayden de Laura reportedly signs with San Antonio Brahmas

SAN ANTONIO – Jayden de Laura, who spent less than two weeks as a Texas State quarterback, has reportedly found the city where he will start his professional career: San Antonio.

De Laura signed a deal to join the Brahmas roster on Wednesday, according to Pro Football Newsroom reporter James Larsen.

BREAKING: The San Antonio Brahmas are signing QB Jayden De Laura, per source.



De Laura was a 3 year starter at Washington State, before moving to Arizona for his final season. Threw for 8,487 yards & 63 TD’s in college.



The @XFLBrahmas will now have to release a QB. #UFL pic.twitter.com/jHb6ugzsNC — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) May 1, 2024

De Laura’s Texas journey brought him to San Marcos earlier this year when he committed to Texas State on Jan. 15. De Laura, who threw for 8,487 yards and 63 combined touchdowns at Washington State and Arizona, was considered a major haul for the Bobcats, who were fresh off an 8-4 season and their first-ever bowl win in 2023.

Three days after de Laura committed to the Bobcats, the University Star — Texas State’s student-led newspaper — reported that de Laura and a former high school teammate of de Laura’s reached a settlement with the victim in a civil sexual assault lawsuit. The alleged incident happened in 2018 while de Laura was still a juvenile in his native Hawaii.

As a response to the University Star’s reporting, some in the Texas State community organized protests in opposition to de Laura’s presence on the football team and university.

De Laura remained on campus until the university posted a statement to its athletics website on Jan. 24, saying de Laura would no longer be a student at Texas State.

One month after he withdrew from school, de Laura declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and began preparing for the possibility a team could take a flier on him.

As a part of his preparation, de Laura returned to the University of Arizona and participated in the school’s Pro Day in March.

The three-day NFL Draft concluded last week in Detroit. Ten quarterbacks, including six of the draft’s first 12 picks in the First Round, were selected. De Laura went undrafted.

The Brahmas have had to juggle quarterbacks after starter Chase Garbers suffered a wrist injury and was placed on injured reserve two weeks ago.

Boerne alum Quinten Dormady has stepped in for Garbers and helped lead the Brahmas to back-to-back wins, a 4-1 record, and a first-place tie with the St. Louis Battlehawks.

