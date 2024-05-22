Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kaylen Lembcke, MacArthur High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kaylen Lembcke of MacArthur High School.

Kalyen is a four-year member of the varsity volleyball team and has been the team captain and team MVP. She also recorded 1,000 kills her senior season. She was named First-Team All-District and Academic All-State. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, PALS, Student Voice, Student-2-Student and Mac Teach. Kaylen performs community service through God’s Dogs Rescue and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. She maintains a 106 GPA and is ranked in the top six percent of her class. Kaylen has already accepted a scholarship to play volleyball for St. Edward’s University where she will major in Communications.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“One of my fondest memories is making the playoffs after breaking the streak of six years of not making the playoffs. It was really fun being part of the team that was able to do that.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“Enjoy your four years - it goes by so fast. I can’t believe it’s almost over. Also, your time management, it’s very important.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’m planning on playing volleyball at St. Edward’s University and I’m going to major in Communications.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I want to thank my family and my friends for always supporting me in everything I do. I want to give a special message to my coach, Megan Liverett, she has been the best role model and mentor the last four years and I’m so happy I was able to play for her.”

