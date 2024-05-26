Pogacar wins the Giro d'Italia by a big margin and will now aim for a 3rd Tour de France title

Cyclists, including the pink jersey overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, ride past the ancient Colosseum during the final stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race in Rome, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

ROME – Tadej Pogacar won the Giro d’Italia on Sunday with the race’s biggest margin of victory in nearly six decades — earning a third Grand Tour trophy to go with his two Tour de France titles.

Pogacar crossed safely in the main pack to conclude the mostly ceremonial final stage of the three-week race in Rome, ending with an advantage of nearly 10 minutes over runner-up Daniel Martinez.

Recommended Videos

Geraint Thomas finished third overall, more than 10 minutes behind.

The last time there was a bigger margin of victory in the Giro came in 1965, when Vittorio Adorni won by more than 11 minutes.

Pogacar, a Slovenian with UAE Team Emirates, also won six stages in the race, the most since Eddy Merckx also won six in 1973.

Now Pogacar will attempt to rest and recover in time to make an attempt at winning his third Tour title, with cycling’s biggest race starting on June 29 with four stages in Italy.

___

AP cycling: https://apnews.com/hub/cycling