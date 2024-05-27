Scholar Athlete of the Week: Emma Vallejo, Incarnate Word High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Emma Vallejo of Incarnate Word High School.

Emma is the captain and four-year member of the varsity cross country and soccer teams. She’s also a two-year member of varsity golf. She was named Second-Team All-District for TAPPS soccer and qualified for regionals and state in golf her senior season. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, the Investment Shark Finance Club and is a school ambassador. Emma performs community service through the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, the American Heart Association and the San Antonio Food Bank. Emma maintains a 98 GPA and will attend Texas A&M University in College Station where she will major in Business.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memory was definitely the early mornings with cross country and after those long runs, getting to spend time with my teammates in the locker room and have fun with our ‘get ready’ playlist.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“Get good grades, have a strong work ethic but most importantly stay true to yourself and treat others how you would want to be treated.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’ll be attending Texas A&M University in the Fall to study Business. For me, I chose Business because of all the different job options I would have. I also feel it fits well with my character and personality and I’m super excited for my future.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“To my parents, I want to thank them for all the sacrifices they’ve made. To my coaches here at Incarnate Word, thank you for helping me develop into the person I am today, I’m very thankful for them.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 20 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com